Drivers of e-buses go on strike demanding better wages in Pondicherry

PUDUCHERRY: Demanding better wages, the drivers of e-buses — which were recently introduced by the Puducherry Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) — went on a sudden strike on Friday morning, causing inconvenience to commuters across the city. Normal services resumed by afternoon after talks between the drivers and transport authorities.

A total of 25 e-buses buses are being operated by the PRTC under the Smart City project, through private participation at a cost of Rs 23 crore. The eco-friendly buses, which were inaugurated on October 27, were well received by the public. However, just 10 days into operations, the drivers stopped work and parked all the buses at the depot opposite the Botanical Gardens, demanding better wages.

The protesting drivers claimed that though they had been promised a monthly salary of Rs 21,000, they received only Rs 17,000 after deductions and were not paid any daily allowance. They sought an increase in pay to Rs 25,000 per month. Following the strike, the transport administration held talks with the drivers and assured to look into their wage concerns. Subsequently, the drivers agreed to resume duty.

It may be noted that currently, 25 battery buses are in operation, and the administration has announced plans to recruit more drivers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured 75 additional battery buses for Puducherry under the Smart City initiative. A banner inviting applications from bus drivers has been placed at the depot.