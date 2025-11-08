Heated argument between Coimbatore couple in car misinterpreted as abduction

COIMBATORE: Following a day-long investigation into an alleged kidnapping of a woman at Irugur, police confirmed that it was a heated argument between a couple. A portion of this incident, an argument between a couple, was misinterpreted and circulated in the media as a woman’s abduction.

The city police control room received a tip-off that a woman was abducted on Thursday night by unidentified persons in a car. A woman who was passing by witnessed this incident and alerted the police. Police teams from Singanallur and other adjoining police limits rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. They examined CCTV footage in the locality to trace the identities of the woman and the people who allegedly abducted her in a car.

The incident garnered political attention since it was reported within a week of a 20-year-old college girl’s sexual assault incident, which also happened in the adjacent Peelamedu police limit. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan condemned the incident and raised questions about women’s safety in Coimbatore. They also accused the state government of failing to protect women in the state.