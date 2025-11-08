In a first in Ranipet, differently abled woman nominated to panchayat council

RANIPET: In a first in Ranipet, a disabled woman was nominated as a member to the Nemili Panchayat Union Council on Friday. P Uma from Sainapuram village, a 36-year-old with locomotor disability, was appointed into the 20-member council following a review by the selection committee.

The decision follows Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement in the Assembly in April that one disabled representative should be nominated to every local body to ensure that their voices are also represented. Later, a GO was also issued to this effect.

P Vadivelu, Chairman of the Nemili Panchayat Council said that applications were invited from disabled persons residing within the Nemili Panchayat Union area. After review by the selection committee, Uma was selected and appointed.

"The disabled representative will also have the same responsibilities and rights as other members. Only with their representation, can we understand the issues they are facing in their respective areas," Vadivelu said.