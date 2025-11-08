Land leased to Tidel Park at a low price, say Tiruchy councillors

TIRUCHY: Several councillors of the Tiruchy city municipal corporation have expressed disappointment over the civic body's decision to lease 14.16 acres of its land at K Sathanur village near the new bus stand in Panjappur to TIDCO for a period of 45 years for establishing a TIDEL park.

According to sources, the civic body has fixed Rs 282 per sq ft as lease amount, but councillors said the market value of the land is much higher and the civic body should develop the land on its own to generate higher revenue.

As per the plan, a Tidel Park will be built under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called Tidel Park Tiruchy Limited, formed in partnership between TIDEL Park Limited and the Tiruchy Corporation. The corporation commissioner will serve as a director of the SPV. The corporation will lease its land for Rs 23.75 crore for 45 years, which is 50 per cent of the total land cost of Rs 47.50 crore. The resolution was introduced during the monthly council meeting on October 31 and passed despite objections raised by some councillors over the lease rate.