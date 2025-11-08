Madurai teacher booked for assaulting seven students

MADURAI: City police have booked a class teacher of a government-aided school under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting seven students over the past few months.

The headmistress and assistant headmistress were also booked for attempting to conceal the crime. Police said the teacher behaved inappropriately and used abusive language, and when students complained, the school heads allegedly threatened them, removed the classroom camera, and asked them to transfer.

Following this, the victims and their parents filed a complaint. A case under Sections 7 and 8 of the Pocso Act and Section 296(B) of the BNS has been registered, and the accused are yet to be arrested.

(Children in need of protection and care can contact the toll-free helpline number 1098)