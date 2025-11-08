Minister Velu launches road widening works in Anaicut

VELLORE: Minister for Public Works Department EV Velu on Friday officially launched the road widening works at Genganallur in Vellore's Anaicut to widen and improve an eight-km stretch of the Abdullapuram–Asanampattu–Alangayam–Tirupattur Road into a four-lane road, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Scheme.

Along with the road widening, construction of retaining walls, installation of median dividers, upgradation of road junctions and establishment of bus bays will also be undertaken. The eight-km stretch, which is part of State Highway 122, connects Anaicut, Odugathur, Melarasampattu, Asanampattu, Alangayam, Vaniyambadi and Tirupattur.

The development of the stretch is expected to enable students from Agaram village to easily reach MGR Government Arts and Science College, support the transport of locally cultivated flowers to Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and Chennai markets, provide better access to Kavalur Observatory, facilitate tourism in Kavalur, connect to NH48 (Krishnagiri–Ranipet Road), and ensure smooth travel for tourists visiting the Sripuram Golden Temple.