MP Vaithilingam alleges voter manipulation, seeks probe against Malladi Krishnarao

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and MP V Vaithilingam on Friday accused the ruling BJP and the N Rangasamy-led All India NR Congress of attempting to manipulate the upcoming elections by bringing in voters from Bihar and registering them in the union territory’s electoral rolls.
Addressing a press conference along with former government whip RKR Anantharaman, Vaithilingam alleged that the ruling parties, fearing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls, were misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to enrol “imported voters” from outside the union territory.
He questioned the rationale behind introducing the SIR exercise just four months before the elections, adding that such manipulation could easily alter results in smaller constituencies. “Even a small difference in votes can change the outcome. These voters are being implanted across constituencies, particularly those represented by the opposition,” he charged.
Anantharaman said the Congress had collected signatures from 2.52 lakh voters in Puducherry under the 'Vote Chori' campaign, protesting against electoral malpractice. The signatures would be submitted to the party’s central leadership in Delhi next week, he added.
The Congress also demanded the removal of Malladi Krishnarao from the post of Special Representative of the Puducherry Government in Delhi, arguing that he was not an elected representative. Vaithilingam further urged that the ongoing probe into the alleged drug scam under the National Rural Health Mission be extended to include Krishnarao, who was the then health minister in the Narayanasamy-led Congress government.
While Narayanasamy had earlier clarified that neither he nor his health minister had any role in the procurement irregularities, Vaithilingam maintained that Krishnarao should be held accountable. “The then health minister should take responsibility for the irregularities,” he asserted.
The Congress leader also pointed out that the scam was first exposed by former Congress legislator and deputy speaker MNR Bhalan, and that Narayanasamy had already expressed his willingness to face an inquiry, clarifying that he had no role in procurement.
Vaithilingam alleged that Rao, now aligned with the ruling side, was functioning as part of the BJP’s “B team” and continuing to enjoy official privileges. “He should be removed from any position of power,” he demanded.