MP Vaithilingam alleges voter manipulation, seeks probe against Malladi Krishnarao

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president and MP V Vaithilingam on Friday accused the ruling BJP and the N Rangasamy-led All India NR Congress of attempting to manipulate the upcoming elections by bringing in voters from Bihar and registering them in the union territory’s electoral rolls.

Addressing a press conference along with former government whip RKR Anantharaman, Vaithilingam alleged that the ruling parties, fearing defeat in the upcoming Assembly polls, were misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to enrol “imported voters” from outside the union territory.

He questioned the rationale behind introducing the SIR exercise just four months before the elections, adding that such manipulation could easily alter results in smaller constituencies. “Even a small difference in votes can change the outcome. These voters are being implanted across constituencies, particularly those represented by the opposition,” he charged.

Anantharaman said the Congress had collected signatures from 2.52 lakh voters in Puducherry under the 'Vote Chori' campaign, protesting against electoral malpractice. The signatures would be submitted to the party’s central leadership in Delhi next week, he added.