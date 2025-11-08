Nilgiris plastic ban: TNSTC to up vigil at Mettupalayam bus stand

COIMBATORE: To ensure that tavellers proceeding to the Nilgiris district don't carry banned plastic drinking water and soft drink bottles, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Ooty region, directed conductors and drivers to issue instructions in this regard to passengers before the buses depart from the Mettupalayam bus stand in Coimbatore.

This follows complaints that banned plastics are still being transported on buses despite a ban.

In a circular issued on Wednesday , M Jaishankar, General Manager of TNSTC, Ooty region, instructed conductors of the six branches in the region to ensure that passengers entering the Nilgiris from other districts via Mettupalayam bus stand do not carry banned plastic bottles.

Officers of the TNSTC in charge of the Mettupalayam bus stand should monitor buses entering the Nilgiris district from the Mettupalayam bus stand.

Stringent action will be taken against conductors and drivers who fail to ensure compliance with this norm, the circular warned.

Jaishankar told TNIE that, apart from this circular, drivers and conductors have also been instructed to verbally remind passengers not to carry banned plastic items to the Nilgiris before the buses leave the Mettupalayam bus stand, from where all buses enter the Nilgiris.

He added that this instruction has also been given to the drivers and conductors of corporation buses operated from other branches in the state to the Nilgiris.