Ranipet's sugarcane farmers demand opening of Vellore Sugar Mills

RANIPET: Sugarcane farmers in Ranipet have demanded the immediate opening of the Vellore Cooperative Sugar Mills, one of the few sugarcane crushing mills in the region. Raising their demand during the monthly farmers' grievance meeting at the district collectorate on Friday, the farmers said that they are unable to crush their harvested crops, resulting in crop damage and loss.

R Subhash, a farmer from Panapakkam, said, "Vellore Sugar Mills has one of the most modern technologies when it comes to processing sugarcane. With the mill staying shut, sugarcane farmers have been left in the lurch. Another mill in the area, Ambur Sugar Mills, is also closed, and the remaining Tiruttani Sugar Mills now has excess stock to process."

Speaking to TNIE, K Sekharan, an official in-charge of Vellore Sugar Mills, said that the centre has been closed as there is not enough stock to crush as of now and added that it is proposed to be opened on December 19. "The harvest peaks during December-January, and that is when we open the mill. At Vellore Sugar Mills, we have a daily capacity of crushing over 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) of sugar cane. However, now the stock is hardly 500 MT. If we operate the machines now, we will be running on losses," he said.