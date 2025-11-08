Salem double murder suspect shot in leg, arrested

SALEM: Four days after the bodies of two elderly women were found floating in an abandoned stone quarry near Magudanchavadi, police on Friday shot and arrested a 55-year-old man suspected of murdering them for gain.

The accused, C Ayyanar of Kamalapuram in Omalur, was secured near Orukkamalai in Sangagiri taluk after he allegedly attacked a police officer while resisting arrest. The victims — Periyammal (74), wife of Annamalai, and Paavayi (70), wife of Marimuthu, both from Edaganasalai in Sangagiri taluk — went missing on November 3 after going out to graze their goats.

The following day, their bodies were found floating in a quarry near Magudanchavadi. Police noted that their gold earrings and silver bracelets were missing, pointing to murder for gain.

During the investigation, police identified Ayyanar, who had been living near the quarry but went missing soon after the incident. His aide, when questioned, allegedly confessed that Ayyanar had murdered the women and stolen their ornaments.