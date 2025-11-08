Sanskrit heart of Bharat, must reach all: Dattatreya Hosabale

COIMBATORE: Sanskrit is the heart of Bharat and it must be taken to everyone, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale in Coimbatore on Friday.

Hosabale, who delivered the benedictory address at the inauguration of the All India Convention of Samskrita Bharati at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said Sanskrit is integrated into all walks of life across the nation and is used for philosophy and worship now. The three-day convention will be held till November 9.

“There are many good things in Sanskrit, and it has the power to transform a person with negative thoughts into someone who contributes positively to society,” Hosabale said.

He also recalled Dr BR Ambedkars’s proposal to make Sanskirt the official language.

“Sanskrit should be spread to everyone through poetry, drama, songs and other forms. Samskrita Bharathi is promoting the language well and its efforts should be expanded to reach everyone,” Hosabale added.

Madras Sanskrit College faculty Mani Dravida Shastri, Tiruppukkozhiyur Aadhinam’s Kamakshidasa, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham’s Tapasyamritananda Puri, Samskrita Bharati’s all India president Gopabandhu Mishra and others were present.