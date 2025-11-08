Tasmac agrees to pay up for contempt in land case

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday accepted an affidavit filed by Tasmac Managing Director S Visakan, agreeing to deposit the corporation’s total realisable income of Rs 1.15 crore in Dindigul for the period between October 16 and November 5.

Following this, the court dispensed with the personal appearance of Visakan, Dindigul Collector S Saravanan, and Tasmac District Manager S M Murugan in a contempt petition.

The trio had been summoned for non-compliance with an October 7 order directing Tasmac to deposit its daily income from all Dindigul outlets into the Principal District Court’s account. The order was linked to compensation for 20 landowners whose properties were acquired in 2017 for the Oddanchatram–Dharapuram–Tiruppur road project.

Despite the state governement filing a Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court, the bench of Justices P Velmurugan and K K Ramakrishnan directed Tasmac to comply by 2.15 pm on Friday. Visakan subsequently filed the affidavit, subject to the SLP’s outcome.

As per his submission, Tasmac’s total sales from October 16 to November 5 stood at Rs 100.57 crore, with Rs 46.96 crore deducted as VAT and Rs 52.44 crore as purchase cost, leaving a realisable income of Rs 1.15 crore.

The court recorded the affidavit, dispensed with the officers’ appearance, and adjourned the case to November 21, directing continued daily deposits.