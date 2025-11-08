Three years after TNHB order, dilapidated tenements in Thanjavur's Old Housing Unit yet to be razed

As part of it, the tenants were issued notices to vacate the flats so that the old buildings could be demolished. Save for five flats, the rest have been vacated. With no occupants in the remaining flats, there has been no maintenance at all. This led to vegetation growth almost everywhere, including on the buildings and the cross roads in the complexes. Dharuma Karunanidhi, the district secretary of Tamil Nadu Government Employees Union (TNGEU) said that the buildings could collapse at any time.

Hence, they need to be demolished at the earliest and new houses constructed in place for renting out to government employees, he added. When contacted, TNHB officials told TNIE that a proposal for demolition of the tenements at the Old Housing Unit was already sent months ago. "The remaining occupants in five houses were also given notices to vacate. Once the board gives approval, tenders will be called for dismantling of the buildings," an official said.

Based on fund allocation new houses will be constructed for renting out to government employees. As for demand, the district administration has given a demand for constructing 480 new flats, officials added. Meanwhile, sources said that those continuing to occupy the five flats have been demanding alternative accommodation at the TNHB’s New Housing Unit, which is about 1.5 km away.