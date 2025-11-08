TN man who made staff fix camera in bathroom held

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri police have secured a 29-year-old man from Bihar, Ravi Prathap Singh, in connection with installing a hidden camera in the bathroom of a women’s hostel in Nagamangalam, Hosur.

A special team traced and nabbed him in Delhi after receiving a tip-off and brought him to Uddanapalli police station for investigation.

SP P Thangadurai confirmed Singh’s arrest and said a detailed probe is underway. The incident came to light when the first accused, S Neelu Kumari Gupta (22) of Odisha, placed a camera in her bathroom before fixing it in another woman’s bathroom. Following the discovery, around 1,500 women staged a protest demanding swift action. Gupta was arrested earlier.