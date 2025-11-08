Traders hesitant to shift, Rs 15-crore truck terminal, market in Tirunelveli gathers dust for years

TIRUNELVELI: Two-and-a-half years after inauguration, the combined truck terminal and wholesale market building constructed at Palayapettai for Rs 15 crore under the Smart City Scheme is yet to be made functional by the corporation.

Based on the instruction from the district administration, the corporation in September announced that the wholesale shops in Nainarkulam must be shifted to Palayapettai and that trucks should deliver cargo at the terminal itself instead of entering the city. However, the nearly 100 wholesale shops, cold storage facility, truck terminal with parking space for about 150 vehicles, dormitory for drivers, kitchen, three toilet blocks, transport office building, and police outpost, spread over about 15 acres, still wear a deserted look.

Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, which was awarded the contract for managing around 100 wholesale shops and the cold storage facility, told TNIE that traders were refusing to move from the Nainarkulam market area to the terminal.