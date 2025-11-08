Traders hesitant to shift, Rs 15-crore truck terminal, market in Tirunelveli gathers dust for years

TIRUNELVELI: Two-and-a-half years after inauguration, the combined truck terminal and wholesale market building constructed at Palayapettai for Rs 15 crore under the Smart City Scheme is yet to be made functional by the corporation.
Based on the instruction from the district administration, the corporation in September announced that the wholesale shops in Nainarkulam must be shifted to Palayapettai and that trucks should deliver cargo at the terminal itself instead of entering the city. However, the nearly 100 wholesale shops, cold storage facility, truck terminal with parking space for about 150 vehicles, dormitory for drivers, kitchen, three toilet blocks, transport office building, and police outpost, spread over about 15 acres, still wear a deserted look.
Members of the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, which was awarded the contract for managing around 100 wholesale shops and the cold storage facility, told TNIE that traders were refusing to move from the Nainarkulam market area to the terminal.
An office-bearer on condition of anonymity said, "The wholesale shop owners are hesitant to shift, fearing that vegetable vendors would stop visiting their shops if they relocate to Palayapettai, which is located away from residential areas. Also, the combined building lacks public visibility. The district administration should take steps to operate buses from Tenkasi, Kadayam, Shengottai and Kerala at the terminal, which will make the market popular among the public."
Dr Monika Rana, Tirunelveli corporation commissioner, said that her administration would hold a review meeting with the wholesale shop owners and make the market and terminal functional as soon as possible. "We have already conducted two meetings with them. Regarding the operation of buses from the terminal, we have to assess feasibility," she added.
Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, K K Nehru, inaugurated the combined terminal and wholesale market in May 2023. Apart from this building, the corporation has also kept the Rs 11 crore Town Nethaji Bose Market constructed close to Nellaiappar Temple, unused for the past two years.