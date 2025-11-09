3rd Vande Bharat to Coimbatore gets a rousing reception

COIMBATORE: The new Vande Bharat semi high-speed train between Ernakulam and Bengaluru was given a rousing reception by BJP party cadres, members of railway passenger associations, and railway officials at the Coimbatore railway station on Saturday morning.

The train inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on its inaugural run from Ernakulam to Bengaluru.

Coimbatore Mayor R Ranganayaki and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem Railway Division, Panna Lal flagged off the train from Coimbatore where it arrived at 12.10pm.

Members of the BJP and passenger associations celebrated by distributing sweets to passengers at the station.

Railway sources said the ticket booking between Ernakulam and Bengaluru stations will be announced likely on Monday or Tuesday and only then the regular service of the new Vande Bharat train will commence.

The train has stoppages at Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem en route. It will complete the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes and sheduled to reach Bangalore from Coimbatore within 5 hours and 30 minutes.