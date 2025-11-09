AI-designed IDs help corporation schoolchildren in TN's Santhanathapuram wear their dreams

PUDUKKOTTAI: At the corporation middle school in Santhanathapuram, each student now wears a dream around their neck, for the institution, using Artificial Intelligence (AI), has redesigned their identity card to now display on its rear side the child donning an attire pertaining to their preferred profession - be it a doctor, police officer or an engineer.

The distribution of the IDs, which was launched on Friday, saw Corporation Mayor C Thilagavathi, senior paediatrician Dr S Ramdas and city police Inspector Sukumaran handing them over to all the 66 students and recounting their own journey in achieving dreams.

Documentary filmmaker and educationist Pudhugai Selva, who conceptualised the project, said the idea was to turn a simple ID card into a daily reminder of each child's aspiration. "Many parents believe private schools alone can nurture ambition but our government school students have equally powerful dreams. We wanted them to see that every morning, quite literally," he added.

The concept struck an emotional chord when K Harini Sri, a Class 2 student nursing a dream to become a doctor, revealed that she had been inspired by her own life story. "Her parents told her that she was saved as a baby by a paediatrician. That stayed in her heart," said school headmaster T Amirthakodi.

In a touching moment, Dr Peter--the same paediatrician who had treated the girl years ago--interacted with her via video call during the event and reassured her that she would become a doctor. Teachers said the idea has already changed the mood on campus.

Students proudly wear the cards even after school hours and show them to their parents, who say they now see tangible reminders of their children's dreams. "Education is not just about marks or uniforms, it's about belief and sometimes, belief can start with a piece of laminated hope," said Selva.