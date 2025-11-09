‘AIADMK’s strength lies in its ability to overcome betrayal and adversity’: Edappadi K Palaniswami

SALEM: “The more we are attacked, the stronger we grow. Those who tried to betray us have fallen one by one,” AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Saturday while addressing a public meeting in Omalur, Salem, as part of the party’s 54th founding anniversary celebrations.

AIADMK’s strength lies in its ability to overcome betrayal and adversity, Palaniswami said, adding, “No other political party in India has faced as many challenges as AIADMK after Amma’s death.”

He also added that the four-and-a-half years of DMK rule had brought no significant development. “Every department — be it the Electricity Board, the Corporation, or the Municipal Administration is filled with corruption. This government cannot even appoint a DGP properly,” he alleged.

Palaniswami said the government admitted that nearly 6,999 sexual violence victims were compensated under the Pocso Act, highlighting the law and order issue.

He also accused the DMK of double standards over the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls. “The DMK claims it is against the revision process, but in reality, it is their party workers who are going door-to-door with forms,” he said. Palaniswami expressed confidence that the AIADMK would return to power in the next Assembly election. “No matter how many challenges come our way, the people are with us, and the AIADMK will form the government in 2026,” he said while concluding his speech.