CM Stalin recalls DMK’s 75-year fight, takes a swipe at BJP, TVK

CHENNAI: Tracing the 75-year history of DMK, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP and the TVK saying that those unaware of the party’s ideological strength and sacrifices are trying to intimidate the party, and a few other ignoramuses are daydreaming about replicating its success.

Delivering his special address at the party’s platinum jubilee celebration under the title ‘Knowledge Festival’ organised by DMK’s youth wing at Valluvar Kottam, the CM said, “Our adversaries, who failed to defeat us because of our ideological grounding, are now trying to defeat us through shortcuts like SIR.”

Indirectly hitting out at actor Vijay and his TVK, Stalin said, “Some ignorant people are daydreaming of attaining victory like the DMK. But to win like the DMK, one must toil like the DMK and must possess knowledge like the DMK.”

He further said, “The DMK did not come to power merely by declaring that ‘we have started a party and I will be the next CM’. The DMK grew over a period of 18 years, facing several challenges. From leaders to grassroots-level cadre, everyone strived hard for years, even sacrificing their lives. The number of journals they published, the books they wrote, the meetings they held, the plays and films they produced to spread our ideology, the struggles they faced, and the incarcerations they underwent — these are no ordinary efforts. Without knowing history, some people are intimidating us, and some ignorant people are daydreaming of attaining victory like the DMK.”