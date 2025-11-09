CM Stalin recalls DMK’s 75-year fight, takes a swipe at BJP, TVK

CHENNAI: Tracing the 75-year history of DMK, Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Saturday slammed the BJP and the TVK saying that those unaware of the party’s ideological strength and sacrifices are trying to intimidate the party, and a few other ignoramuses are daydreaming about replicating its success.
Delivering his special address at the party’s platinum jubilee celebration under the title ‘Knowledge Festival’ organised by DMK’s youth wing at Valluvar Kottam, the CM said, “Our adversaries, who failed to defeat us because of our ideological grounding, are now trying to defeat us through shortcuts like SIR.”
Indirectly hitting out at actor Vijay and his TVK, Stalin said, “Some ignorant people are daydreaming of attaining victory like the DMK. But to win like the DMK, one must toil like the DMK and must possess knowledge like the DMK.”
He further said, “The DMK did not come to power merely by declaring that ‘we have started a party and I will be the next CM’. The DMK grew over a period of 18 years, facing several challenges. From leaders to grassroots-level cadre, everyone strived hard for years, even sacrificing their lives. The number of journals they published, the books they wrote, the meetings they held, the plays and films they produced to spread our ideology, the struggles they faced, and the incarcerations they underwent — these are no ordinary efforts. Without knowing history, some people are intimidating us, and some ignorant people are daydreaming of attaining victory like the DMK.”
Appreciating youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the CM said, “Udhayanidhi is taking our history and ideology to the younger generation and bringing lakhs of youngsters into our party.”
Doubling down on the party’s opposition to SIR, the CM said, “When many political parties have opposed the exercise during the election period, why are they conducting it now? We will continue to resist it, legally and politically.”
Stalin also released a 1,120-page book, ‘Kaalathin Niram – Karuppu Sivappu’, a compilation of essays by leaders, researchers, and writers from across the country, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad, Sharad Pawar, CPI leader D Raja, and Farooq Abdullah.
Stalin said, “The DMK has grown to earn the appreciation of the entire nation. Its achievements and progress have unsettled many. Our principles of social justice, self-respect, state autonomy and federalism have spread across the country. There is anger because we are making an impact across India while our opponents are trying hard to suppress the DMK.”
The festival includes a week-long book fair featuring progressive publications, an exhibition on the DMK’s history, and a two-day symposium in which prominent ideologists will speak.