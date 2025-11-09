Fake NEET marksheet case: Dindigul police form special team to arrest culprits

DINDIGUL: After receiving information that the culprits who created a fake NEET marksheet for a girl from Dindigul were from West Bengal, district police officials have formed a special team to track the culprits.

Police said that Karunya Sridharshini (19), daughter of Chokkanathan, a surveyor from Dindigul employed at Dharapuram, completed her higher secondary education in the 2024-25 academic year and obtained a cut-off score of 228. However, as this score was insufficient for securing an MBBS seat during counselling, she submitted a fake NEET marksheet with a score of 456 to secure admission at the Dindigul Medical College Hospital on September 20. However, officials discovered this forgery and lodged a complaint with the Dindigul District Police Superintendent on October 3, registered a case with the district crime branch under six different sections on October 6, and both the girl and her father were arrested on October 7.

Police added that during interrogation, it was found that the girl and her mother secured the fake marksheet from a group operating in West Bengal, and they had demanded several thousand rupees for their service. However, after negotiation, they settled on Rs 40,000, which was paid in two installments via online- Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000.

They further said that in response to these findings, a special team was formed to locate and apprehend the individuals responsible for this operation in West Bengal.