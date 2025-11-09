Federation for the blind asks TN to drop move to scrap two GOs for disabled

These marks will be added while finalising merit lists in written or non-written recruitment processes, the order said. To qualify, candidates must be persons with benchmark disabilities working on consolidated pay, daily wages, or other non-permanent arrangements, and must have completed at least two years of continuous service as on July 24, 2023 and must be still in service. Those completing two years after the cut-off date will not be considered, the order said, specifically rendering, GO 151, which ensured that differently-abled government employees with over two years of consolidated pay service should be regularised onto a time-scale pay, and GO 20, which mandated a special recruitment drive for PwBDs, ineffective.

P Manoharan, Project Director of the National Federation of the Blind, in a press conference on Saturday said, “We have been demanding the government to regularise the posts that were filled since 2008 based on GO 151, as per the same order. Instead, the government has made a decision to recruit using weightage marks without confirming the people recruited previously. PwBDs currently working in sanctioned posts on consolidated pay will lose their only way to regularisation. ”