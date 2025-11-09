Five Tamils abducted by armed group in Mali

THOOTHUKUDI: At least five Indians including three from Thoothukudi district have been abducted on November 6 allegedly by an armed group linked to an insurgency group at Kobri in the west African country of Mali.

According to official sources, the victims have been identified as P Ponnudurai (41) of Naraikinaru, S Puthiyavan (52) of Kodiankulam and M Petchimuthi (42) of Kalappaipatti in Thoothukudi, and Esakkiraja (36) and Thalapathy Suresh (26) of Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district.

The workers were intercepted by the insurgency group allegedly linked to Al-qaeda and Islamic state terror outfits, when they were in their camp after work. The employers and the officials of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) have been alerted and steps are on to secure their release, sources added.