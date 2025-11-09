India’s first offshore wind demonstration farm in Dhanushkodi faces ecological, community concerns

CHENNAI: The National Institute of Wind Energy's (NIWE) proposed 50 MW demonstration wind farm off Dhanushkodi has raised ecological and community concerns due to its proximity to the newly declared Greater Flamingo Sanctuary. The area also assumes importance as a wetland, crucial for local fishermen's livelihood.

The first-of-its-kind project in the country, conceived as part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) ASPIRE programme, aims to serve as a research and testing platform for offshore wind technologies in India’s marine environment.

Located at the southern tip of Rameswaram Island, the project site offers consistent wind speeds averaging 8.3 metres per second, making it ideal for testing large-capacity turbines. Spread over 75 acres of operational area, the test facility will feature four turbines designed to replicate offshore conditions. Supporting infrastructure includes a logistics jetty for transporting turbine components from Thoothukudi Port and a research station for performance monitoring.

According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by NIWE, the project is estimated to cost Rs 364.6 crore, with a Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) between Rs 7.70– Rs 8.04 per kWh. The wind farm is expected to achieve a Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of around 48%, significantly higher than onshore installations. Power will be evacuated to the 110 kV Mandapam substation via a 40 km transmission line.