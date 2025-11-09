India’s first offshore wind demonstration farm in Dhanushkodi faces ecological, community concerns

CHENNAI: The National Institute of Wind Energy's (NIWE) proposed 50 MW demonstration wind farm off Dhanushkodi has raised ecological and community concerns due to its proximity to the newly declared Greater Flamingo Sanctuary. The area also assumes importance as a wetland, crucial for local fishermen's livelihood.
The first-of-its-kind project in the country, conceived as part of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s (MNRE) ASPIRE programme, aims to serve as a research and testing platform for offshore wind technologies in India’s marine environment.
Located at the southern tip of Rameswaram Island, the project site offers consistent wind speeds averaging 8.3 metres per second, making it ideal for testing large-capacity turbines. Spread over 75 acres of operational area, the test facility will feature four turbines designed to replicate offshore conditions. Supporting infrastructure includes a logistics jetty for transporting turbine components from Thoothukudi Port and a research station for performance monitoring.
According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) prepared by NIWE, the project is estimated to cost Rs 364.6 crore, with a Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) between Rs 7.70– Rs 8.04 per kWh. The wind farm is expected to achieve a Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of around 48%, significantly higher than onshore installations. Power will be evacuated to the 110 kV Mandapam substation via a 40 km transmission line.
NIWE describes the project as a “living laboratory” that will help test turbine performance, corrosion resistance, and maintenance strategies, all crucial before scaling up towards India’s target of 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030.
However, the project faces environmental and regulatory scrutiny. The project area is a declared wetland and falls under different CRZ areas, including CRZ1B (intertidal zone) under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, requiring clearance from the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA). The area is also located in close proximity to the newly declared Greater Flamingo Sanctuary.
While declaring the flamingo sanctuary in Dhanushkodi, the Tamil Nadu government said the place was important for both migratory and resident birds, serving as a key stopover along the Central Asian Flyway with essential feeding and resting grounds for species like Herons, Egrets, Sandpipers, Terns, Greater and Lesser flamingos, Kentish plovers, Hanuman plover, and Waders. Nearly 128 species of birds (migratory and residents) are recorded here. During the last Wetland bird census (2023-24), 10,761 wetland birds were recorded in this area.
S Balachandran, former deputy director of Bombay Natural History Society, said Dhanushkodi is home to one of the critical and unique habitats in India. Its mudflats are prime areas for Waders. "There was a proposal to set up off-shore windmills on the Sri Lankan side, but fortunately it was put-off. It's a very fragile ecosystem. Impact of windmills on birdlife is well-documented. The Tamil Nadu government should not allow this project to materialise."
Meanwhile, during a recent Ramanathapuram District Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMC) meeting, concerns were raised by several participants, including local fishermen, environmentalists, and forest officials.
X Nallathambi, member of Ramanathapuram DCZMA and fisherman from Thangachimadam, questioned the project’s potential impact on livelihoods. “The proposed jetty site is a fish breeding ground. Establishing a wind farm here could disturb marine habitats and affect our livelihood,” he said. He also referred to a pending case before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) concerning the preparation of the CRZ map, urging authorities to defer project approval until the matter is resolved.
SP Rayappan from District Boat Fishermen Welfare Association and member of DCZMA, also expressed concern over impacts on turtle nesting grounds and migratory bird routes, particularly flamingos and milkfish breeding areas. “A similar wind project at Thangachimadam failed earlier. Dhanushkodi should be preserved, not industrialised,” he said.
Officials from the District Forest Office supported these ecological concerns, pointing out that flamingos visit Dhanushkodi between December and March and that the area was a declared wetland.
In response, an additional director-ranked official from NIWE, said the project was research-oriented and designed with minimal environmental disturbance. “Noise levels from the turbines will remain below 50 decibels beyond 500 metres - less than typical vehicle noise. Bird flight diverters will be installed, and bubble curtains will be used during pile-driving to reduce underwater noise,” the official explained.
NIWE assured that all recommendations made by the Wildlife Warden, including studying noise levels, seagrass, seahorses, and coral reefs, will be incorporated into a detailed EIA before final CRZ clearance. The project also proposes a Rs 62 lakh Environmental Management Plan for continuous monitoring of seawater quality, sediment, and biodiversity indicators.
After detailed deliberations, the District Coastal Zone Management Authority decided to recommend the proposal to the Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority, noting that the project falls under permissible CRZ activities for non-conventional energy generation as per the CRZ Notification, 2011.
However, the approval was accompanied by 13 stringent conditions. These include prohibitions on disturbing turtle nesting sites, sand dunes, and fish breeding grounds; mandatory EIA updates; and the requirement to obtain separate clearances from the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board for jetty construction. The project must also ensure that fishing routes and marine patrol activities remain unobstructed.
In a letter to the Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority, K Saravanan, an environmentalist from Chennai, urged authorities to withdraw the CRZ application, citing the project’s proximity to the Greater Flamingo Sanctuary. “Wind farms near sanctuaries are ecologically disastrous. Studies from Gujarat and Karnataka show turbine collisions and electric cable risks that threaten bird populations,” he wrote, warning that the project could undermine efforts to protect flamingos and migratory birds in Dhanushkodi.
While NIWE maintains that the Dhanushkodi site offers a unique opportunity to advance offshore wind research, conservationists argue that such innovation should not come at the cost of sensitive coastal ecosystems.
When contacted, AR Rahul Nadh, member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority, said additional details have been sought from the Ramanathapuram district collector. "We will not appraise the project until the technical scrutiny is completed. All the ecological and social impacts of the project will be taken into consideration before appraising."