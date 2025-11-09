Karamadai flyover on Mettupalayam-Coimbatore NH nears completion, to be open by February '26

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited flyover at Karamadai on Mettupalayam-Coimbatore National Highway (NH), built at Rs 28.93 crore, is almost complete and is expected to open in February 2026, highways department officials said.

Karamadai is a crucial transit point on the busy Coimbatore-Mettupalayam route, widely used by commuters travelling to popular hill stations in the Nilgiris. The stretch also high number of government and private buses that operate daily between Mettupalayam, Coimbatore and nearby regions. Additionally, many school and college students and office-goers from Karamadai, Sirumugai and nearby areas rely on this highway every day.

For years, residents have faced severe traffic congestion in Karamadai town, especially during peak hours and on auspicious days. The narrow Tholampalayam road and Kannarpalayam road worsen the bottleneck, often forcing vehicles to a crawl for 10-15 minutes just to cross the town.

Another major hurdle has been the railway gate on the Karamadai-Tholampalayam road. The gate closes more than 10 times a day for passenger trains running between Mettupalayam, Coimbatore and Chennai. This delays schoolchildren, daily commuters, and even emergency vehicles. Ambulances heading to Coimbatore or Nilgiris often get stuck at the gate or traffic in Karamadai, raising safety concerns.