Karamadai flyover on Mettupalayam-Coimbatore NH nears completion, to be open by February '26

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited flyover at Karamadai on Mettupalayam-Coimbatore National Highway (NH), built at Rs 28.93 crore, is almost complete and is expected to open in February 2026, highways department officials said.
Karamadai is a crucial transit point on the busy Coimbatore-Mettupalayam route, widely used by commuters travelling to popular hill stations in the Nilgiris. The stretch also high number of government and private buses that operate daily between Mettupalayam, Coimbatore and nearby regions. Additionally, many school and college students and office-goers from Karamadai, Sirumugai and nearby areas rely on this highway every day.
For years, residents have faced severe traffic congestion in Karamadai town, especially during peak hours and on auspicious days. The narrow Tholampalayam road and Kannarpalayam road worsen the bottleneck, often forcing vehicles to a crawl for 10-15 minutes just to cross the town.
Another major hurdle has been the railway gate on the Karamadai-Tholampalayam road. The gate closes more than 10 times a day for passenger trains running between Mettupalayam, Coimbatore and Chennai. This delays schoolchildren, daily commuters, and even emergency vehicles. Ambulances heading to Coimbatore or Nilgiris often get stuck at the gate or traffic in Karamadai, raising safety concerns.
Following persistent demands from residents, the highways department sanctioned Rs 28.93 crore to build a high-level flyover connecting the private bakery junction on Tholampalayam Road with the Karamadai panchayat union office on Mettupalayam Road. Construction began in August 2023, and work has progressed steadily until a delay occurred in obtaining railway clearance to build the elevated structure across the Mettupalayam-Coimbatore railway track. Officials confirmed that this has now been completed.
The flyover stretches nearly 1 km and is 11m wide. While the main structure is ready, officials said that only the construction of roundabouts at Karamadai-Mettupalayam road and Karamadai-Tholampalayam road intersections remains. Work is expected to begin shortly and be completed before Pongal.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the Projects Wing of the State Highways Department said, "Flyover works have been fully finished now. PWD department officials will be installing streetlights soon. Although works are complete, the bridge will be opened to the public only after completing junction improvement works in order to regulate traffic at the junction where the flyover and the NH intersect. Around three traffic islands are set to be built for this. A separate tender will be floated, and works will be completed in about two months."