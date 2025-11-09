Karur stampede: Ambulance drivers questioned by CBI

KARUR: Ambulance drivers who were on duty during actor-politician Vijay's election rally in Karur appeared before the CBI on Sunday, sources said.
A stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by Vijay claimed 41 lives and injured 60 others in Velusamypuram, Karur, on 27 September.
About five to six ambulance drivers who were present during the incident were questioned by the central agency, sources added. The drivers, from ambulances operated by government and private agencies in Karur and neighbouring districts, provided statements as part of the ongoing inquiry.
The CBI took over the investigation of the stampede on 26 October. A special team has already visited Velusamypuram to gather first-hand accounts from witnesses.
According to the police, nearly five ambulances, including those arranged by the TVK, were stationed near the police quarters in Velusamypuram at the time of the incident. On 28 September, ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham told reporters that immediately after the stampede, the police alerted the local station via microphone, and nearly 10 ambulances from Amaravathi Hospital were pressed into service.