Karur stampede: Ambulance drivers questioned by CBI

KARUR: Ambulance drivers who were on duty during actor-politician Vijay's election rally in Karur appeared before the CBI on Sunday, sources said.

A stampede at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally led by Vijay claimed 41 lives and injured 60 others in Velusamypuram, Karur, on 27 September.

About five to six ambulance drivers who were present during the incident were questioned by the central agency, sources added. The drivers, from ambulances operated by government and private agencies in Karur and neighbouring districts, provided statements as part of the ongoing inquiry.