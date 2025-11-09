Life a struggle for Chennai sanitary staff as stir enters Day 100

CHENNAI: Two days ago, Sangeetha*, a sanitary worker from Royapuram zone who has been living on her own with her two children since her husband abandoned her in 2016, narrowly escaped eviction after her house owner called the police over unpaid rent. She pleaded for time until the 20th of this month, and the police left without removing her. The relief was brief.

Since August 1, Sangeetha has been without work. She is among the hundreds of temporary sanitary workers hired through SHGs whose services were terminated by the Greater Chennai Corporation on July 31 after asking them to join Chennai Enviro Solutions Private Limited. The move, pushed through despite strong opposition from workers, has thrown many families into troubled waters.

Of the hundreds of workers who started protests in August, some have joined the private firm, after the Madras HC ordered that their wages should not be brought down. However, a large number of them are still fighting for GCC to employ them directly. On Saturday, the protest entered its 100th day.

Sangeetha had worked with the GCC from 2014. “We live in a rented house with Rs 7,000 monthly rent, but since being terminated, I can’t afford rent, or proper food for my kids. My son hasn’t attended school for two months, and my daughter had to abandon her nursing diploma dream. We are surviving on just fermented rice every day,” she said.