Status report on works carried out near Palani temple sought by Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently sought a status report from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on the works being undertaken in and around Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, following a PIL filed against them.

The litigant D Senthilkumar stated that in recent years, several construction projects such as high-rise buildings, additional rope car and winch stations, and other commercial complexes have been initiated or proposed in and around the temple hill area. "These activities are being carried out without adequate environmental assessment, heritage clearance, or public consultation, and are likely to cause irreversible damage to the hill ecosystem and disturb the spiritual ambience of the temple," he alleged.

Any further construction of additional winch stations or rope car facilities on Palani Hill is extremely risky due to the steep and sensitive slopes of the hill. No geotechnical investigation or environmental impact assessment has been conducted by the HR & CE department or the temple administration before the construction, he added.