Status report on works carried out near Palani temple sought by Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently sought a status report from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on the works being undertaken in and around Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple, following a PIL filed against them.
The litigant D Senthilkumar stated that in recent years, several construction projects such as high-rise buildings, additional rope car and winch stations, and other commercial complexes have been initiated or proposed in and around the temple hill area. "These activities are being carried out without adequate environmental assessment, heritage clearance, or public consultation, and are likely to cause irreversible damage to the hill ecosystem and disturb the spiritual ambience of the temple," he alleged.
Any further construction of additional winch stations or rope car facilities on Palani Hill is extremely risky due to the steep and sensitive slopes of the hill. No geotechnical investigation or environmental impact assessment has been conducted by the HR & CE department or the temple administration before the construction, he added.
The authorities cannot unilaterally implement measures, as the temple is administered by the Board of Trustees under the HR & CE Act, which vests management and decision-making authority in the Board. However, based on an announcement made in the legislative assembly, a sum of Rs 254 crores has been allocated for the proposed.
Master Plan dated April 19, 2023, through which several works, such as rope car and winch stations, pilgrim entry plaza, arches, omnibus parking, tonsure mandapam, etc, are going to be constructed around the temple, he further claimed and sought an interim direction against implementing the above works.
He further sought a direction to ensure that any construction, expenditure, or development work in and around the Palani temple is strictly carried out as per the statutory provisions prescribed in the HR&CE Act.
A bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan directed the authorities concerned to file a status report on the above works and adjourned the case to December 3.