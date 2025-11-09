TN omni bus services to Kerala suspended

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The All Omni Bus Owners Association announced that they will not be operating any services to Kerala from Saturday 8 pm. The move followed the detention of around 30 buses by the Kerala Transport Department and imposition of hefty fines for alleged permit violations.

The association, in a release said, the services will not be resumed until the issue is resolved. It urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately intervene and resolve the issue amicably.

According to the statement, the Kerala Transport Department imposed fines ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh per bus on Friday, resulting in hardship to the passengers and operators.

The association said the suspension of services is likely to affect large number of people, particularly the devotees of Lord Ayyappa travelling to Sabarimala in the coming weeks.

In this regard, around 15 TN omni buses en route to Kerala (that departed on Friday night) were stopped before Walayar on the Salem-Kochi highway in Coimbatore on Saturday morning.

The passengers, opposing the drivers’ sudden decision to suspend services, demanded that they either refund the ticket fare or drop them at their destinations. Following an hour of heated arguments with the passengers, the drivers resumed operating the buses towards Kerala from Walayar around 7.30 am.

Walayar is located on the TN-Kerala border.