Traffickers use social media for sex trade across TN, other states

CHENNAI: Human trafficking gangs pushing young women into sex trade are making use of social media, including Whatsapp, to recruit victims as well as solicit their exploiters, a study done as part of a PhD thesis of a candidate of the University of Madras’s Criminology department has found.

The study by M Premanand, who successfully defended his thesis on Friday, surveyed 76 survivors (all women) from government homes in Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchy, Salem, and Coimbatore, and 85 convicts and under-trials lodged in prisons across Tamil Nadu, half of whom were women. Half of the survivors were from Tamil Nadu, 25% from West Bengal and Bangladesh, and the rest from other states.

The study found traffickers advertised the women through WhatsApp, websites, and social media sites like Facebook. The survivors reported being contacted by traffickers through social media and other online channels, apart from references through friends and other victims.

The study found the exploiters, mostly from Tamil Nadu, included law enforcement officials, military personnel, politicians, and members of the judiciary.

To avoid getting caught, 30% of the traffickers interviewed said they bribed policemen, 23.5% said they befriended the personnel, while 17.5% said the officials themselves became customers. However, hiding the women and the services were the most cited method to avoid enforcement officials.