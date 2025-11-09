Viral video by Gopalpattinam schoolgirls over leaking classrooms prompts official action

PUDUKKOTTAI: Taking their miseries from slushy pathways and leaking classrooms during rainy days to the attention of the public, a group of girl students of the government higher secondary school at Gopalpattinam in the district on Friday shared a video online, which has since been shared widely and has prompted official action.

In their video highlighting the plight at their 13-year-old school, where more than 300 students are pursuing Classes 6 to 12 in around 10 classrooms, one of the girls said, "We struggle to even reach school when it rains. The classrooms leak and we don't even have proper toilets. We just want basic facilities."

We would be forced to stage a protest were the premises not cleaned and restored by Monday, the group said. Following the video, district education officials said they have sought a detailed report from local authorities and would mobilise funds from donors to build a proper pathway to the school.

A Rs 50-lakh proposal for constructing new buildings will also be sent to the district administration and the school education department. In the meantime, the students would be shifted to safer classrooms and similar temporary measures would be taken until permanent repairs are made, they added.