After testing positive for HIV, woman kills son, ends life in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: In a tragic incident highlighting the continued stigma related to HIV/AIDS, a 40-year-old woman near Hosur strangled to death her nine-year-old son before ending her life on Sunday, a week after learning that they had contracted the virus from her husband.

Police said Rekha (name changed) of Krishnagiri district had quarrelled with her husband a few months ago after he tested positive for HIV and started treatment. Rekha, their son and teenage daughter subsequently tested for the virus and last week the results showed that mother and son were positive and daughter negative.

On Saturday night, Rekha and the boy went to sleep in one room, while the girl and husband slept in another. The next morning, her husband found their bodies. Police said Rekha had strangled her son to death and then died by suicide. Based on a complaint filed by Rekha’s relative, police have launched a probe into the deaths.

A Krishnagiri official of the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) told TNIE that they were initially unaware of the incident and said the authenticity of the test results needs to be verified.