All you need to know about special intensive revision of rolls

What will happen to the absent-deleted-shifted voters during the enumeration period?

The BLOs will prepare a list of the absent-deleted-shifted voters, wherein he (officer) has specifically given the reason why the filled-in enumeration forms from these people could not be received. This list will be published by the electoral registration officers (EROs) after the publication of the draft rolls (that is, after December 9).

During the enumeration period, there will be no additions. The only exception is the distribution of new voter forms for those who have completed 18 years. For this, each BLO will be carrying 30 forms in addition to the enumeration forms. The process for verifying these forms (enumeration and new voter forms) will start after the publication of the draft electoral rolls.

The ECI states that any official document issued in India before July 1, 1987, can be shown as proof of residence or identity. This has created a lot of confusion among the voters. How to clear the air on it?

Firstly, no document is needed at the time of enumeration. After the publication of draft electoral rolls, the EROs or BLOs may ask for the required identification documents. Among them, the official document issued before July 1, 1987, is one of the 13 documents. If the voter does not have this, he can prove his identity with the help of any of the 12 other documents.

There is an apprehension about mass deletion of voters during SIR, after the allegations in Bihar. How is the ECI addressing this issue in TN?

All names of those who return the filled-in enumeration forms will appear in the draft electoral rolls. In Bihar, most of the deletions came under the categories of absent, shifted, and dead.