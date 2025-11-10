CM Stalin launches 25 Anbucholai day care centres across Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M K Stalin launched 25 “Anbucholai Day Care Centre” for senior citizens across the state from Tiruchy on Monday.
The scheme has been implemented by the Tamil Nadu government, aiming to improve their overall well-being by helping them stay active and motivated at home. These centres will function as community hubs focusing on the healthy and holistic development of the elderly.
Senior citizens can spend their daytime hours meaningfully in a safe environment at ‘Anbucholai’ while continuing to stay connected with their families. These centres have been launched to ensure that elderly family members of working women, as well as those aspiring to take up employment, do not feel lonely and can spend their time meaningfully and happily, officials said.
Under this initiative, 25 Anbucholai Centres have been established, two centres each in the 10 municipal corporations, including Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Thanjavur, Dindigul, as well as Ranipet, and Krishnagiri districts, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Three centres have been opened at Tondiarpet, Sholinganallur, and Virugambakkam in Chennai also.
After inaugurating the centre, the chief minister visited the centre in Ponmalai in Tiruchy and interacted with the inmates along with P Geetha Jeevan, minister for social welfare and women empowerment department, Jayashree Muralidharan, Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Social Welfare department and the district collector V Saravanan.
These centres are designed to ensure that senior citizens live with dignity and happiness. Facilities such as recreation, including chess, carom board, yoga, skill development services, a library, health check-up equipment, and physiotherapy.
The Chief Minister interacted with the senior citizens and distributed gift hampers containing millet food items and health drink flour produced by self-help groups.
Chess and carrom boards were placed at the centre for senior citizens.
As soon as he approached a carrom board where four senior citizens were playing, the Chief Minister joined the game. In his turn, he struck two white coins and the red coin, but the fourth strike resulted in a penalty. He played with them for about three minutes and encouraged them to continue enjoying the game.
Each centre has adequate space and infrastructure to accommodate at least 50 senior citizens. At these day-care centres, elders can engage in meaningful activities, and all centres will be located in areas with convenient transportation access for elderly visitors.
Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj and officials were present.