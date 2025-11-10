CM Stalin launches 25 Anbucholai day care centres across Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M K Stalin launched 25 “Anbucholai Day Care Centre” for senior citizens across the state from Tiruchy on Monday.

The scheme has been implemented by the Tamil Nadu government, aiming to improve their overall well-being by helping them stay active and motivated at home. These centres will function as community hubs focusing on the healthy and holistic development of the elderly.

Senior citizens can spend their daytime hours meaningfully in a safe environment at ‘Anbucholai’ while continuing to stay connected with their families. These centres have been launched to ensure that elderly family members of working women, as well as those aspiring to take up employment, do not feel lonely and can spend their time meaningfully and happily, officials said.

Under this initiative, 25 Anbucholai Centres have been established, two centres each in the 10 municipal corporations, including Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Thoothukudi, Vellore, Thanjavur, Dindigul, as well as Ranipet, and Krishnagiri districts, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Three centres have been opened at Tondiarpet, Sholinganallur, and Virugambakkam in Chennai also.

After inaugurating the centre, the chief minister visited the centre in Ponmalai in Tiruchy and interacted with the inmates along with P Geetha Jeevan, minister for social welfare and women empowerment department, Jayashree Muralidharan, Secretary to the Government of Tamil Nadu, Social Welfare department and the district collector V Saravanan.