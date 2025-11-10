CM Stalin stands firm against SIR; calls it 'conspiracy to strangle democracy'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his firm opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, urging voters, including DMK cadres, to stay alert and ensure their names are not deleted.

“The danger of our voting rights being taken away is now at our doorstep! However, let us all unite, remain vigilant, and act together to ensure that democracy is not strangled in Tamil Nadu. Let us protect our voting rights and not get trapped in the web of the SIR conspiracy,” Stalin said in a video message explaining the DMK’s stand against the SIR and ways to safeguard the state.

He said that despite consistent opposition from the DMK and its allies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had proceeded with the SIR exercise.

“Most people are unaware of what the SIR entails. There is considerable confusion over the details sought in the enumeration form. Even highly educated and responsible individuals would feel dizzy trying to make sense of it. A small mistake could lead to the ECI rejecting the form, resulting in the removal of a voter’s name from the roll — and the very thought of it is alarming,” he said.

The chief minister noted that the final decision on accepting the filled-in enumeration forms rests with the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). “But we cannot be certain that all EROs will make decisions uniformly,” he cautioned.