CM Stalin stands firm against SIR; calls it 'conspiracy to strangle democracy'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday reaffirmed his firm opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, urging voters, including DMK cadres, to stay alert and ensure their names are not deleted.
“The danger of our voting rights being taken away is now at our doorstep! However, let us all unite, remain vigilant, and act together to ensure that democracy is not strangled in Tamil Nadu. Let us protect our voting rights and not get trapped in the web of the SIR conspiracy,” Stalin said in a video message explaining the DMK’s stand against the SIR and ways to safeguard the state.
He said that despite consistent opposition from the DMK and its allies, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had proceeded with the SIR exercise.
“Most people are unaware of what the SIR entails. There is considerable confusion over the details sought in the enumeration form. Even highly educated and responsible individuals would feel dizzy trying to make sense of it. A small mistake could lead to the ECI rejecting the form, resulting in the removal of a voter’s name from the roll — and the very thought of it is alarming,” he said.
The chief minister noted that the final decision on accepting the filled-in enumeration forms rests with the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs). “But we cannot be certain that all EROs will make decisions uniformly,” he cautioned.
Responding to the argument that the DMK need not oppose the SIR since it is carried out by state government staff, Stalin said, “From the very moment an official is assigned to the ECI’s duty, he or she functions under the commission’s control, not under the state government. Hence, it is wrong to mislead the public with false information.”
He reiterated that there was indeed a risk of voter name deletions and urged citizens to verify their details. “The only way to protect one’s voting right is to contact the local Booth-Level Officer, correctly fill and return the enumeration form, and obtain an acknowledgement slip,” he said.
To assist the public, Stalin announced that the DMK had set up a help centre — not merely for party cadres, but for all citizens. “Hence, not only party functionaries but all citizens affected by the SIR can contact the helpline 08065420020 to clarify their doubts and seek guidance. The DMK stands as your ally in protecting the voting rights of the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.
Meanwhile, Stalin held discussions with the party’s district secretaries on measures to safeguard voters’ rights and to organise protest demonstrations against the SIR in all district headquarters on November 11, along with alliance partners.