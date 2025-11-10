CM Stalin to launch wellness centre for aged at Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate ‘Anbucholai,’ senior citizens’ wellness centre, at Ponmalai in Tiruchy on Monday. The scheme aims to establish 25 day-care centres across TN, at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, for senior citizens to improve their overall well-being by helping them stay active.

Operated during the day with financial support from the TN government, each centre will have adequate space and infrastructure to accommodate at least 50 senior citizens. In his two-day visit, Stalin will be attending the marriage function of Srirangam DMK MLA M Palaniyandi’s son at Somarasampettai on Monday.

He will also participate in a government welfare programme at Moogambigai College of Engineering grounds in Keeranur, Pudukottai district, around 11 am before launching the Anbucholai project in Tiruchy at 12.30 pm.

Projects worth Rs 767 crore

During an event in Pudukkottai, Stalin will lay the foundation stone for new projects worth Rs 767 crore, inaugurate completed works, and distribute government welfare assistance.

According to a release, in the last four years, the government has provided welfare measures worth Rs 11,481 crore to 38.35 lakh beneficiaries in Pudukottai alone. Moreover, 62,088 development projects worth Rs 2,800 crore have been implemented in the district.