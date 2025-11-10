Digital ticketing rises in TNSTC Tiruchy after cashless drive; revenue share up to 8.4%

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruchy branch of the Kumbakonam division, has recorded a notable jump in digital ticketing following a week-long cashless payment drive held from November 1 to 7.
The share of cashless ticketing revenue in the total revenue rose from 5.6% to 8.4% during the period, while digital ticket sales also increased from 4.5% to 7%, reflecting a growing shift among commuters towards digital transactions during the drive.
According to official data, Tiruchy branch collected a total of Rs 59.75 lakh through UPI-based payments such as Google Pay and PhonePe during the drive, averaging Rs 8.53 lakh per day. This marks a significant jump from the previous month’s daily average of Rs 6 lakh. Daily data from the week reveals a steady adoption of cashless modes among passengers.
A senior TNSTC official said that the initiative was part of the corporation’s broader effort to promote digital payments, enhance transparency, and reduce dependency on cash.
“Our conductors feel digital payments save time in issuing tickets. Passengers also receive an e-receipt, which can be shown during inspections even if the printed ticket is misplaced,” the official said.
At the same time, officials acknowledged that fully eliminating cash remains a challenge, as a large share of passengers still come from rural places or are students who prefer to pay in cash. “That segment cannot be completely avoided, but we are steadily promoting digital transactions,” the official added.
Encouraged by the positive response in Tiruchy, TNSTC plans to continue promoting cashless ticketing across its Kumbakonam division. The corporation aims to gradually push the digital revenue share of ticket sales to at least 20% of total revenue in the coming months while maintaining convenience for all commuters.