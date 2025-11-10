Digital ticketing rises in TNSTC Tiruchy after cashless drive; revenue share up to 8.4%

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Tiruchy branch of the Kumbakonam division, has recorded a notable jump in digital ticketing following a week-long cashless payment drive held from November 1 to 7.

The share of cashless ticketing revenue in the total revenue rose from 5.6% to 8.4% during the period, while digital ticket sales also increased from 4.5% to 7%, reflecting a growing shift among commuters towards digital transactions during the drive.

According to official data, Tiruchy branch collected a total of Rs 59.75 lakh through UPI-based payments such as Google Pay and PhonePe during the drive, averaging Rs 8.53 lakh per day. This marks a significant jump from the previous month’s daily average of Rs 6 lakh. Daily data from the week reveals a steady adoption of cashless modes among passengers.

A senior TNSTC official said that the initiative was part of the corporation’s broader effort to promote digital payments, enhance transparency, and reduce dependency on cash.