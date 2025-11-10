‘Dirty City’ row heats up as AIADMK, CPM target Madurai corporation over poor sanitation

MADURAI: After netizens, political parties are turning the heat on the Madurai corporation and keeping the “Dirty City” hashtag active. What began as an online campaign has turned into a street-level showdown.

The AIADMK has put up a series of striking posters across major junctions, lambasting the DMK government and the corporation for what it called “utter administrative failure” in maintaining cleanliness. The DMK’s ally CPM too has joined the chorus, but with a different target — its posters condemned “privatization” of sanitation services.

The corporation, however, insists that it has intensified cleanup operations. The deputy mayor recently said special measures are being taken to improve solid waste management in the city. Officials add that public cooperation is equally vital and said they must stop dumping waste in the open.