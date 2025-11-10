Egg prices in Namakkal rise after months of slump; driven by winter demand, export pickup

NAMAKKAL: After months of subdued rates, farmgate egg prices in Namakkal — the hub of India’s poultry production — have begun to show a steady upward trend. The rise follows a long spell of weak demand and falling prices during the monsoon months and festival season.

According to trade data from the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), Namakkal zone, the price of an egg had touched Rs 5.75 on July 9, before beginning a sharp slide through the rest of the month, dropping to Rs 4.25 by July 31.

The decline was attributed to reduced consumption during the ‘Sawan’ month and festivals such as ‘Nag Panchami’ and ‘Janmashtami’. Though prices began to pick up gradually in the following months, they remained under Rs 5.50 until early November. In recent weeks, the rate has risen again, to Rs 5.65 as of November 9, signalling renewed market activity and improving demand.

C Sasikumar, a poultry farmer from Namakkal, said the current rise is typical of the winter season when egg consumption increases. “Usually, prices improve during this time as people prefer eggs in colder weather. Exports are also gradually picking up,” he said.

He added that the market is still below last year’s levels. “In early November 2024, the rate was around Rs 5.85. This year, it’s slightly lower, but we expect it to touch Rs 6 soon. Demand has gone up by nearly 6-7%, and if feed costs remain stable, prices will continue to rise,” he said.

Traders say that with steady consumption and improving export orders, the current upward trend is likely to continue through December.