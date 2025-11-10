Tamil Nadu

EPS urges CM Stalin to appoint full-time DGP; says law and order in shambles

Palaniswami alleged that despite several capable officers being available, the CM delayed appointing a regular DGP as the UPSC did not recommend pliable junior officers.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo | Express)
CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to appoint a regular Director General of Police for the state by selecting a senior police officer from the list sent by UPSC as per the regulations.

Charging that the law and order has broken down completely in the state, Palaniswami, in a statement, said criminals have no fear of the law or the police department.

“Even when a full-time DGP was in office, the police did not perform effectively; now, with the post vacant since August, the functioning of the force has become questionable,” he added.

Palaniswami also alleged that despite many capable senior officers being available, the CM has deliberately delayed appointing a regular DGP, preferring to appoint a temporary officer because the UPSC did not recommend names of pliable junior officers.

He also recalled that the government has even failed to act on the Supreme Court’s direction regarding the DGP appointment. Hence, a contempt petition has been filed on November 7 against the DMK government for non-compliance.

The Supreme Court on November 7 issued a notice to the state government seeking its response within three weeks on the contempt plea alleging the state’s failure to appoint a regular DGP as per the apex court’s earlier orders.

