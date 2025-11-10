Forest staff under fire for chasing elephant with sirens in Coimbatore; PFCI seeks action for cruelty

COIMBATORE: Sirumugai forest range staff have been caught in a controversy in the manner they chased wild elephant ‘Baahubali’ from inside the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) located on Mettupalayam-Kotagiri road on Saturday night.

Using its tusks, the animal damaged the left window of the jeep when the staff used the vehicle to drive the elephant into the forest from FCRI premises. Subsequently, the staff honked and blared sirens, but the animal was unable to move freely due to trees and buildings. In the excitement, the animal scratched the vehicle again. The elephant was later driven into the forest.

However, People For Cattle in India (PFCI) has demanded action against the Sirumugai forest range staff under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, and the BNS.

“Videos and eyewitness accounts show forest vehicles blaring sirens and striking the animal multiple times. The chase caused panic among onlookers and left the elephant visibly traumatised. We demand immediate suspension of the officials involved in the operation, the filing of a wildlife offence report, and an FIR under relevant laws,” said G Arun Prasanna, founder of PFCI.