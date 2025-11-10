Madurai, Ramanathapuram farmers seek extension of crop insurance deadline amid surge in enrolment

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Farmers across Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts have urged the government to extend the crop insurance registration date, which is set on November 15, citing increased interest and past crop losses due to adverse weather conditions.
In Ramanathapuram, as much as 1,04,843 hectares of Samba season paddy crop area have been reconciled so far. Of this, 36,889 hectares have been registered under the crop insurance scheme this year- a significant rise compared to last year’s 11,660 hectares during the same period. In Madurai, 6,524 hectares of Samba paddy have been reconciled, with 410 hectares insured this year, up from 70 hectares last year.
Farmers attribute the increased enrolment to growing awareness following repeated crop damage over recent years. M Gavaskar, a farmer from Thiruvadanai, urged the central government to extend the registration deadline for a few more days. “Several farmers are still in the process of applying. Since many suffered losses, they are now eager to register under the scheme,” he said.
However, several farmer representatives have raised concerns about issues in compensation and assessment. M S K Bakkiyanathan, president of the TN Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, pointed out that many farmers in Kamuthi were denied compensation despite suffering visible crop damage.
He urged the authorities to streamline loss assessment and ensure fair payouts.
In Madurai, farmers are showing renewed interest in enrolling under the scheme, following pest attacks and crop failures in previous seasons. M Jayaratchagan, a farmer, said the past experiences had prompted many to prioritise insurance as a safeguard this year.
Agriculture department officials confirmed a ‘notable increase’ in registrations compared to last year. They added that in Madurai, limited awareness remains a challenge.
“Many farmers are still unaware of the benefits, and the department plans to conduct outreach programmes to encourage participation before the deadline,” an official said.
Since the November 15 deadline nears, farmer associations continue to press for a brief extension, hoping that more cultivators can be brought under the protective cover of crop insurance this Samba season.