Madurai, Ramanathapuram farmers seek extension of crop insurance deadline amid surge in enrolment

MADURAI/RAMANATHAPURAM: Farmers across Ramanathapuram and Madurai districts have urged the government to extend the crop insurance registration date, which is set on November 15, citing increased interest and past crop losses due to adverse weather conditions.

In Ramanathapuram, as much as 1,04,843 hectares of Samba season paddy crop area have been reconciled so far. Of this, 36,889 hectares have been registered under the crop insurance scheme this year- a significant rise compared to last year’s 11,660 hectares during the same period. In Madurai, 6,524 hectares of Samba paddy have been reconciled, with 410 hectares insured this year, up from 70 hectares last year.

Farmers attribute the increased enrolment to growing awareness following repeated crop damage over recent years. M Gavaskar, a farmer from Thiruvadanai, urged the central government to extend the registration deadline for a few more days. “Several farmers are still in the process of applying. Since many suffered losses, they are now eager to register under the scheme,” he said.

However, several farmer representatives have raised concerns about issues in compensation and assessment. M S K Bakkiyanathan, president of the TN Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association, pointed out that many farmers in Kamuthi were denied compensation despite suffering visible crop damage.