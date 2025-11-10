Minister Anbil Mahesh lays foundation stone for Rs 32-crore harbour in Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday laid the foundation for a minor fishing harbour that will be set up at Samanthapettai in the district at a cost of Rs32.50 crore. The project, sanctioned by the state government, will include the construction of a 70-metre north breakwater, a 385-metre south breakwater, a 100-metre jetty for boat berthing, and dredging work covering 25,000 cubic metres.

It will also feature a fish auction hall and a net-weaving shed, each measuring 25x10 m. The project is expected to benefit around 1,500 fishers operating 213 boats in Samanthapettai. The move comes after local fishers had earlier appealed to the district collector for a proper harbour, citing inadequate anchorage facilities that left their boats vulnerable during monsoon and natural calamities.

Officials said the minor harbour will enable fishing operations round the year, ensure the safety of vessels and equipment, and facilitate the optimal use of marine resources. It will also support mariculture initiatives and improve fish landing and marketing under hygienic conditions.

District Collector P Akash, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N Gowthaman and MLA J Mohamed Shahnavas were present. The minister also inaugurated a bus shelter at Melakottai Vasal, besides launching drainage and cement road laying works in Samanthapettai’s Ward 11.