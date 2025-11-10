Newly-married man charred to death after car hits median in Tiruvarur

TIRUVARUR: A 28-year-old man here driving back from his in-laws’ residence was charred to death after his car went up in flames during the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as A Mohammed Rafiq of Tiruvarur.

Rafiq, who was running shops in Vijayapuram of Tiruvarur, was early on Sunday returning from his in-laws’ residence at Ammapattinam in Pudukkottai district after visiting his wife whom he had married a few months ago.

While driving on the Tiruthuraipoondi bypass road, he suddenly lost control of the car, causing it to hit the median. The vehicle then fell into the nearby field and caught fire, the police said.

Passersby informed the Tiruthuraipoondi fire station and the police following which fire and rescue services personnel doused the flames. They, however, managed to only retrieve Rafiq’s charred body.

The Tiruthuraipoondi town police sent the body to the Tiruthuraipoondi government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case.