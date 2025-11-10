Ration shop staff in Coimbatore struggle with Bluetooth scales; cite delays, connectivity issues

COIMBATORE: Supervisors of ration shops are frustrated as it takes about 15 minutes to clear one ration card when using the new Bluetooth-enabled scaling machine in shops. They say that their workload has increased after the Bluetooth-enabled machine was introduced.

A supervisor working at Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, who did not wish to be named, said, "To distribute exact quantities of ration goods, a Bluetooth-enabled scaling machine system was introduced by the revenue department. In this system, the PoS machine requires exact measurements and would not approve if there is even the slightest variation in weight. If the weight is not exact, the scale will not complete the bill."

"The concern is that newer buildings constructed for ration shops are separated into two rooms; one for handling the PoS machine (PoS) and another room for weighing ration goods. As many ration shops do not have packers, the supervisor has to complete billing as well as the distribution of goods. Therefore, the supervisor has to juggle this while also ensuring to scale the correct weight is scaled. Due to this, it almost takes 15 minutes to clear one bill," he added.