Rocky terrain to delay construction of new prison in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The new prison set to replace the Coimbatore Central Prison is unlikely to be ready anytime soon owing mainly due to difficulties encountered during excavation at the project site.

The construction of the facility at Bilichi village on Onnipalayam Road is progressing at a very slow pace.

Initially expected to be completed within 11 months, not a single block has been constructed so far. Officials now estimate that the project will require an additional two years for completion.

The delays are primarily caused by substantial bedrock underground at the construction site.

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation (TNPHC) is overseeing the construction and has engaged a contractor based in Erode for the Phase I work, which was scheduled to be completed within 11 months. However, locals allege that work has not even started at the basement level.

Officials from the prison department confirmed that the site for the new complex is filled with rocks several feet deep, causing significant delays in construction. They indicated that at least two more years would be needed for completion.

"Only after removing the bedrock can construction of the prison complex begin. Earthwork has not yet been completed in the area designated for the complex. So far, approximately 80% of the bedrock has been cut and removed. Meanwhile, construction has started in sections where the rocks have been cleared. It took four months just to cut and remove the rocks to reach the initial phase of construction. We estimate that two additional years will be required to complete all work in Phase I, and another year will be necessary for Phase II," said a senior official from the Prison Department.