Stray dog goes on biting spree; leaves seven hurt near Omalur

SALEM: Chaos erupted at the weekly market in Tholasampatti village, near Omalur in Salem, on Sunday afternoon, when a stray dog suddenly went on a biting spree, attacking shoppers and vendors and leaving seven people injured. The unexpected incident triggered panic at the crowded market.

According to residents, the market, which draws hundreds of people every week, was in full swing when the dog appeared and began running through the crowd. Witnesses said it chased several people, barking aggressively and biting and attacking anyone who came in its way.

The injured were Dharmalingam (42), Shanthi (50), Janani (19), Karthika (20), Nithya (24), Thangaraj (53) and Muthusamy (65)- all from Tholasampatti village. All seven were rushed to the Omalur Government Hospital, where they were given first aid and anti-rabies vaccination.

Later, Muthusamy, who suffered a torn blood vessel, was referred to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for further treatment. Others are currently under treatment at Omalur and are in stable condition, hospital authorities said.

Residents of Tholasampatti said the stray dog issue has been worsening in their village over the past few months, with several minor attacks reported earlier as well. They have urged the panchayat administration to take immediate steps to capture and relocate the strays to prevent further attacks in the area.