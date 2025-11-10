Tiruchy launches drive to boost Class 12 scores; focuses on subject-wise improvement

TIRUCHY: With around 100 days left for the Class 12 board examinations in March next year, the district administration has launched a focused academic drive to improve the average marks scored by students across government and government-aided higher secondary schools.

The initiative follows a recent review of the 2025 results, which showed a marginal dip of 0.25 to 0.5 marks in subject averages, compared to the previous academic year.

Officials said the move marks a strategic shift from ensuring high pass percentages to improving students’ subject-wise performance and conceptual understanding. Commerce, Economics, and Accountancy -- the subjects with fluctuating averages despite consistent overall results -- have been identified as key areas for immediate intervention.

As part of the drive, the district organised a capacity-building workshop recently on classroom strategies for 527 postgraduate teachers -- 205 from Commerce, 142 from Economics, and 180 from Accountancy.

The sessions focused on conducting daily mini-tests, holding remedial classes for slow learners, and tracking performance through data-based assessments. Resource persons with over two decades of experience conducted the sessions that focused on digital teaching, concept-based learning, and student motivation. Officials added that similar subject-focused workshops are planned for Biology, Mathematics and Social Science.