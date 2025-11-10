Tiruchy launches drive to boost Class 12 scores; focuses on subject-wise improvement

TIRUCHY: With around 100 days left for the Class 12 board examinations in March next year, the district administration has launched a focused academic drive to improve the average marks scored by students across government and government-aided higher secondary schools.
The initiative follows a recent review of the 2025 results, which showed a marginal dip of 0.25 to 0.5 marks in subject averages, compared to the previous academic year.
Officials said the move marks a strategic shift from ensuring high pass percentages to improving students’ subject-wise performance and conceptual understanding. Commerce, Economics, and Accountancy -- the subjects with fluctuating averages despite consistent overall results -- have been identified as key areas for immediate intervention.
As part of the drive, the district organised a capacity-building workshop recently on classroom strategies for 527 postgraduate teachers -- 205 from Commerce, 142 from Economics, and 180 from Accountancy.
The sessions focused on conducting daily mini-tests, holding remedial classes for slow learners, and tracking performance through data-based assessments. Resource persons with over two decades of experience conducted the sessions that focused on digital teaching, concept-based learning, and student motivation. Officials added that similar subject-focused workshops are planned for Biology, Mathematics and Social Science.
A district-level monitoring team would track student progress through fortnightly assessments and submit reports to the Chief Educational Officer.
A district education department official said the collector, while reviewing the results, directed the teachers not to cite absenteeism or irregular attendance as reasons for poor performance.
The official said, “The direction was clear. Every student must pass. Most students in government and aided schools come from economically weaker families, and it is the system’s duty to extend additional academic support.”