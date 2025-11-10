TN omni bus operators to halt inter-state services from Monday over steep road taxes in Karnataka

CHENNAI: The Omni Bus Owners Associations of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry on Sunday announced the suspension of all inter-state services from 5 pm on Monday.

Over 4,000 omni buses are expected to remain off the roads, disrupting inter-state travel for the general public, tourists, and pilgrims, especially amid the ongoing Sabarimala season.

The decision was made jointly by eight omni bus associations representing operators across the five southern states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, a day after Karnataka transport authorities imposed road taxes amounting to Rs 1.15 crore on Tamil Nadu-registered omni buses and several lakh rupees on those registered in Kerala. Each out-of-state omni bus has been fined Rs 2.2 lakh towards road tax and related charges by the Karnataka government.

A Anbalagan, president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association (AOBOA) which issued the statement on behalf of the associations in Chennai, said, “The Tamil Nadu government collects Rs 1.5 lakh in quarterly road tax for each bus. In addition, we pay Rs 90,000 for the All India Tourist Permit.”