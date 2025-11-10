TN restricts scope to apply for new PDS cards

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after making marriage registration certificates mandatory for removing names of living individuals from family ration cards, the state civil supplies department has further tightened regulations by limiting the scope for new ration card applications.

Under the revised rules, which came into effect on November 6 (Thursday), requests for name removal from family ration cards can now be submitted only twice a year — between January and June, and again from July to December. This means that if an online name removal request is rejected in January, the applicant will have to wait till July to reapply. Removing names from existing ration cards is a necessary step for applying for new cards.

While the civil supplies department has attributed its latest move to the growing number of repeat applications submitted without the required documents, TNIE has reliably learned that, ahead of the upcoming general election next year, the government is planning to provide substantial cash assistance to each ration cardholder during the Pongal festival. The annual Pongal assistance programme, launched in 2014, has driven a steady rise in demand for new cards.

The recent restrictions have been introduced to help finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries. Civil supplies officials, however, have remained tight-lipped about the matter. Ahead of the last Assembly polls, the then AIADMK government distributed Rs 2,500 to each cardholder in January 2021.