TN restricts scope to apply for new PDS cards

CHENNAI: Nearly a year after making marriage registration certificates mandatory for removing names of living individuals from family ration cards, the state civil supplies department has further tightened regulations by limiting the scope for new ration card applications.
Under the revised rules, which came into effect on November 6 (Thursday), requests for name removal from family ration cards can now be submitted only twice a year — between January and June, and again from July to December. This means that if an online name removal request is rejected in January, the applicant will have to wait till July to reapply. Removing names from existing ration cards is a necessary step for applying for new cards.
While the civil supplies department has attributed its latest move to the growing number of repeat applications submitted without the required documents, TNIE has reliably learned that, ahead of the upcoming general election next year, the government is planning to provide substantial cash assistance to each ration cardholder during the Pongal festival. The annual Pongal assistance programme, launched in 2014, has driven a steady rise in demand for new cards.
The recent restrictions have been introduced to help finalise the list of eligible beneficiaries. Civil supplies officials, however, have remained tight-lipped about the matter. Ahead of the last Assembly polls, the then AIADMK government distributed Rs 2,500 to each cardholder in January 2021.
Activists say people separated from families may get affected
A directive restricting applications for name removal was issued to assistant supply officers by the civil supplies and consumer protection department on Thursday. Department sources defended the move, stating that many cardholders continue to reapply after rejection without providing the necessary documents or meeting key eligibility criteria, such as maintaining a separate kitchen. Officials also pointed out that the heavy verification workload on field staff was another factor behind the decision.
“A large number of applicants continue to seek new cards despite living in the same household. This not only increases the workload for field staff but also delays the approval of genuine applications,” said an official.
However, a section of activists have opposed the decision, arguing that it aims to restrict the issuance of new ration cards and could negatively affect people who have separated from their families.
Consumer activist T Sadagopan said, “Ration cards are essential documents for banks and several other services. Delaying name removals to restrict new card issuance will cause significant inconvenience to the public.”
The average household size per ration card which stood at 3.15 members till 2022 has fallen to 3 members this November. A total of 7 crore people have been enrolled under 2.26 crore ration cards. Under both the KMUT and Pongal assistance schemes, ration cards serve as the primary basis for identifying beneficiaries.
For name removals, applicants are required to submit documents such as death certificates, marriage certificates, adoption certificates, or other relevant government records. Although these requirements have existed for several years, they were not enforced strictly until 2022. Names were often removed by submission of a marriage photograph without a formal registration certificate.