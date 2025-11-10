Women-led waste management in Madurai’s Chinnapatti turns trash into income, compost

MADURAI: Chinnapatti panchayat in the West Union has emerged as a notable example of sustainable waste management and rural livelihood enhancement, where a women-led initiative has turned household waste into both manure and income.
Since 2016-17, the panchayat has been implementing a solid waste management system that ensures clean surroundings while supporting local employment.
Sakthi Magalir Kulu president and cleanliness drive motivator T Parasakthi said the system relies on strict segregation at the source level. “Three workers in the village systematically segregate waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials. The biodegradable waste is processed into vermicompost, while non-biodegradable items such as plastic bags, glass bottles, and coconut shells are sold to generate revenue. This has become one of the panchayat’s regular income sources,” she said.
Explaining the composting process, she said the workers collect around 10 kilograms of biodegradable waste daily, mix it with dry leaves, and leave it for natural decomposition. Later, dried waste, water, earthworms, and cow dung are added to designated vermicompost pits. “After a few months, the organic material turns into dark, crumbly compost,” she said.
The vermicompost is sold at Rs 5 per kilogram, with a net profit of Rs 2 per kilo.
“On average, we sell around 6,000 kilograms, earning Rs 12,000 once in six months. It provides us with a steady income with minimal effort,” she added. Panchayat secretary P Virgin Rani noted that there are 624 houses in the hamlet, and the waste management system has been in place since 2016-17. Initially, the compost was used for panchayat plantations, but from 2018-19, members of the Sakthi Magalir Kulu were trained to produce vermicompost under a rural women’s livelihood programme.
“The same method continues today, keeping the village consistently clean,” she said.
Panchayat overseer P Janaki said Chinnapatti’s sustained success earned it the Thoimai Grama Virudhu award for 2021-22, presented by the Chief Ministar M K Stalin.
She further said that farmers from neighbouring panchayats, including Kodimangalam and Chathirapatti, now purchase the compost to improve yields. The panchayat has also developed a garden with vegetables and fruit-bearing trees.
The initiative continues to support rural women, promote eco-friendly agriculture, and maintain a clean village environment.