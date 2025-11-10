Women-led waste management in Madurai’s Chinnapatti turns trash into income, compost

MADURAI: Chinnapatti panchayat in the West Union has emerged as a notable example of sustainable waste management and rural livelihood enhancement, where a women-led initiative has turned household waste into both manure and income.

Since 2016-17, the panchayat has been implementing a solid waste management system that ensures clean surroundings while supporting local employment.

Sakthi Magalir Kulu president and cleanliness drive motivator T Parasakthi said the system relies on strict segregation at the source level. “Three workers in the village systematically segregate waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials. The biodegradable waste is processed into vermicompost, while non-biodegradable items such as plastic bags, glass bottles, and coconut shells are sold to generate revenue. This has become one of the panchayat’s regular income sources,” she said.

Explaining the composting process, she said the workers collect around 10 kilograms of biodegradable waste daily, mix it with dry leaves, and leave it for natural decomposition. Later, dried waste, water, earthworms, and cow dung are added to designated vermicompost pits. “After a few months, the organic material turns into dark, crumbly compost,” she said.

The vermicompost is sold at Rs 5 per kilogram, with a net profit of Rs 2 per kilo.